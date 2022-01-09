ZENZO 24 Hour Volume Hits $159.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $345,372.96 and approximately $159.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.00202574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00037813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00032031 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.00464633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00077605 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.