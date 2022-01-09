Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $751.30 million and $50.11 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00418664 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.23 or 0.01267770 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,532,732,927 coins and its circulating supply is 12,241,265,774 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

