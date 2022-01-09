ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 29% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $43.53 million and $20,479.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00081836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.11 or 0.07435134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00071699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,630.91 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003210 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

