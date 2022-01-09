Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,696 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.54% of Zimmer Biomet worth $164,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

