ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,025,152 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 13.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.55% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $486,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

