$0.02 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

