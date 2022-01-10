-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $139.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NewAge by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NewAge by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NewAge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

