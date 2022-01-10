-$0.07 EPS Expected for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.