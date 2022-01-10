-$0.08 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

BMRA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

