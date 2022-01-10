$0.12 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

