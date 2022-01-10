$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

APLE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

