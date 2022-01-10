-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

In related news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 56,930 shares of company stock valued at $107,927 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

