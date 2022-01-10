-$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Blink Charging stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 3.51.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 172.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.