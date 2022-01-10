-$0.61 EPS Expected for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 9,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 192,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

