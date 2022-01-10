$0.78 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,420. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.