$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,500. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $495.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.