10,400 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BWB stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

