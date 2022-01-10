1,094 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $11.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,080. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

