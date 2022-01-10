$159.13 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce sales of $159.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $148.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $666.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $672.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $736.43 million, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $746.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,634,677. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.84. 350,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

