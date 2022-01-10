1,656 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $161.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.