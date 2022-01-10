170,200 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.12% of DLocal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

