$187.25 Million in Sales Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce $187.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $188.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $752.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 309,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,494. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $669.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

