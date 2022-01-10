$2.00 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 646,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 214,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,062,000 after buying an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

