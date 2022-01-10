$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GME. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $140.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in GameStop by 41.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in GameStop by 327.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

