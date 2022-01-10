$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.78 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.28. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $234.07 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

