2,918 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $262.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average of $296.95. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

