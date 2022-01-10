2local (2LC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $40,682.00

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. 2local has a total market capitalization of $313,297.73 and $40,682.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 2local has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,410,583,046 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

