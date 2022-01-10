$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.39 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.70.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.87. The stock had a trading volume of 668,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,531. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $201.15 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day moving average is $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

