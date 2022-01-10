$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $3.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.79 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,620. Carvana has a one year low of $184.38 and a one year high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -127.39 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

