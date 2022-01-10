$44.60 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report sales of $44.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.38 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $49.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $188.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.73 million to $189.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $203.65 million, with estimates ranging from $200.97 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million.

BFST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $29.24 on Monday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.