$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.70 million and the highest is $444.80 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

OUT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.