$49.39 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will report sales of $49.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.30 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $23.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $162.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $163.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.05 million, with estimates ranging from $193.15 million to $221.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

