4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $358,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

