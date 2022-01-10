5,490 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.17. 1,199,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,780,719. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

