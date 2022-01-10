5,490 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.17. 1,199,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,780,719. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.