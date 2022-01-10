55I LLC Acquires 130,912 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,452,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,295,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,082,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period.

IVLU opened at $26.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

