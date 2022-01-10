55I LLC Acquires 58,177 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,177 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

