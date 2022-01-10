55I LLC Buys 4,481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

55I LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $220.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

