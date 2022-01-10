7,119 Shares in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 377,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 308,636 shares during the period.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

CERE opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.69.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.