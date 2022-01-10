7,500 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $392.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $409.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.