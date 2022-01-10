$786.60 Million in Sales Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $786.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.20 million. TEGNA posted sales of $937.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 61.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 1,070,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,703. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

