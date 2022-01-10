$855.36 Million in Sales Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will post $855.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $635.69 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $952.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 566,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

