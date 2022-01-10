98,403 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

NYSE F opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

