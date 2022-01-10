999 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Amundi bought a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferrari by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,958,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $257.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.