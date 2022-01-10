AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.6 days.
ABSCF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. AB Science has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
About AB Science
