AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in December

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the November 30th total of 313,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.6 days.

ABSCF opened at $13.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. AB Science has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

About AB Science

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

