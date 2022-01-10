Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.23.

NYSE ABT opened at $134.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 121,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

