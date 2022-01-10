Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

