Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Decreased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,701 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $134.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $237.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

