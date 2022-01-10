AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,415. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

