Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 564,434 shares.The stock last traded at $21.49 and had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

