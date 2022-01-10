Acima Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN comprises 1.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.47% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DJP stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $29.42. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,680. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

